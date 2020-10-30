WARRENSBURG — Cadet Timothy D. Richner was given the Ira C. Eaker Award in a promotion ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Warrensburg Municipal Building, 200 S. Holden St.
Richner, a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol, achieved the requirements for the Eaker Award, the second-most prestigious award in the CAP Cadet Program, and was promoted to the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel.
Among Richner’s accomplishments, he has served as a public affairs officer at a winter encampment, served on the Missouri Wing Group 1 Cadet Advisory Council and served as the Warrensburg flight/squadron cadet commander.
Richner attended the National Flight Academy in Nebraska and obtained his private pilot certification through the Cadet Wings program.
Richner is attending the University of Central Missouri.
Maj. Karen Pearson, commander of the Warrensburg Flight, and 2nd Lt. Anna Koons, vice commander of cadets, welcomed those in attendance.
North Central Region Commander Col. John R. O’Neill and Missouri Wing Commander Col. Thomas Martin attended virtually and congratulated Richner on his achievement.
North Central Region Command NCO CMSgt. Mike Mudry spoke about General Eaker.
Eacker is considered one of the forefathers of what is now the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force’s top school for commanders at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama is named in his honor.
Missouri Group 1 Commander Major Natalina Ehlers presented Richner with his award.
CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the Air Force. The three primary missions of the organization are emergency services in the form of search and rescue, cadet programs for those age 13 to 21 and aerospace education for members.
CAP also has a senior member program for adults.
