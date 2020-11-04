Johnson County will continue to be represented by Republicans in the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate.
Terry Thompson and Kurtis Gregory were both elected to their first term as state representatives during Tuesday’s General Election. Incumbents Dan Houx and Brad Pollitt both won re-election, although Pollitt was unopposed. State Sen. Denny Hoskins also won re-election.
State representatives serve a two-year term while state senators serve a four-year term.
District 51
Gregory, of Marshall, garnered 75.25% of the vote while Libertarian William Truman (Bill) Wayne, of rural Montserrat Township, received 24.75%.
“I’m really excited,” Gregory said Tuesday night.
Gregory said he is looking forward to getting to Jefferson City and seeing what changes can be enacted.
This is Gregory’s first time in elected office. State Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, is term-limited and could not seek re-election in 2020. House District 51 includes portions of Pettis, Johnson and Saline counties.
District 54
Houx, of Warrensburg, garnered 74.83% of the vote Tuesday night. His opponent, Democrat James Williams, of Warrensburg, received 25.17%.
Houx was unavailable for comment.
This will be Houx’s third term in the House. House District 54 includes portions of Johnson and Pettis counties.
District 52
Pollitt, of Sedalia, was re-elected to his second two-year term for state representative. He was unopposed in both the primary and general elections.
House District 52 includes portions of Pettis and Johnson counties.
District 53
Thompson, of Lexington, garnered 67.56% of the vote. Democrat Connie Simmons received 22.93%, Libertarian Cameron Pack got 1.73% and Independent candidate Aaron C. Mais received 7.78%
This will be Thompson’s first term as a state representative. Republican state Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer is term-limited this year. House District 53 includes portions of Jackson, Johnson and Lafayette counties.
Thompson was unavailable for comment.
District 21
In a contested race for a four-year term as a state senator, Hoskins, of Warrensburg, garnered 79.83% of the vote. Libertarian Mark Bliss received 20.17%.
Hoskins said it was humbling to be re-elected for a second term. He previously served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Senate District 21 includes portions of Caldwell, Carroll, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray, and Saline counties.
