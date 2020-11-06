WARRENSBURG — As part of a scaled-down Project Community Connect event, University of Central Missouri nursing students administered flu shots to people without insurance in a drive-thru flu clinic Thursday, Nov. 5 in a parking lot near the Multipurpose Building.
With more than 100 shots available, the event featured three tents for drivers and one tent for those traveling by foot.
“We didn’t think we could have a full event with (the pandemic),” Diana Herman, Project Community Connect committee chair, said. “Because we have masses of people and couldn’t social distance and this was the most important (aspect) during a COVID(-19) pandemic, this was the most important thing to still offer. People relied on getting their flu shots from us for the last 10 years.”
Herman, a nurse practitioner at the University Health Center, said about 100 flu shots are administered at the event.
Nursing students volunteered to administer the shots.
Project Community Connect has been an annual event for about a decade and is a collaboration between the university, the Warrensburg School District, Western Missouri Medical Center, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Campus Community Health and other resources to those in need.
Beth Rutt, Student Activities director and Project Community Connect committee member, said the event usually has about 500 volunteers from the university and community, including students.
The flu shot clinic was for ages six-months and older.
