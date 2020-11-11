HOLDEN — Multiple Johnson County agencies responded the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 11, to the report of an airplane crash in a cornfield in the 900 block of 10th Street in Holden.
First responders arrived on scene shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. At the time of writing, the scene of the crash continues to be investigated.
The status and number of passengers is unconfirmed.
The make and model of the aircraft has not been released.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance District and the Johnson County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the scene.
