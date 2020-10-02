Phillips Media Group, a publisher of newspapers in Missouri and Arkansas, has acquired the Daily Star-Journal from its parent company, St. Joseph-based News-Press & Gazette Co.
Harrison, Arkansas-based Phillips Media took ownership of the Star-Journal on Oct. 1. News-Press has owned the newspaper since 2007. To reflect the newspaper’s weekly publication, the name will be changed to the Warrensburg Star-Journal effective Oct. 9, the first edition published with Phillips.
“We appreciate the opportunity to take over operations of the Star-Journal from NPG,” Phillips Media President Jim Holland said. “By utilizing efficiencies in management and printing with our Sedalia newspaper, we see the opportunity to improve the Star-Journal for the community. Local news is important, but it is a struggle to produce quality local news. Continued subscriber support will be essential to helping us make it work.”
The sale was announced to Star-Journal staff Thursday.
“Trusted and local journalism matters and has never been more vital. We are confident that the Daily Star-Journal will be in good hands with Philips Media. This group has demonstrated a strong commitment to community newspapers and offers new opportunities for our readers, advertisers and employees. It’s been a privilege to serve the Warrensburg community, and we sincerely hope for continued support of local journalism in this market,” NPG Group Publisher Sandy Nelson said.
In the 1970s, the Phillips family and their companies, under the leadership of Rupert Phillips, owned newspapers in Yellville, Mountain Home, Berryville and Eureka Springs in Arkansas; and Nevada, Marshall and Maryville in Missouri.
Phillips returned to ownership of Missouri and Arkansas newspapers in March 2015 with the announcement Phillips Media acquired the Harrison Daily Times and Newton County Times in Arkansas and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, Buffalo Reflex, Cedar County Republican, Christian County Headliner News and Nixa Express in Missouri. It later acquired the West Plains Daily Quill, and Phillips purchased the Sedalia Democrat in June 2017.
The Star-Journal has been Johnson County’s primary source for local news coverage for 155 years. The newspaper along with the Star-Advertiser will be operated by the leadership of the Sedalia Democrat, which has also been producing quality journalism since 1868. Publisher Will Weibert will oversee the paper’s operations and sales staff while Editor Nicole Cooke will lead the newsroom. The Sedalia pressroom will print the paper weekly.
“We know the Star-Journal has been struggling in recent years, and a strong community like Warrensburg deserves a quality newspaper,” Weibert said. “Nicole and I are looking forward to working with the staff to improve the weekly publication and website so they are news products Warrensburg residents can be proud to support. Working in nearby Sedalia, we understand the importance of local journalism.”
Weibert joined the Democrat in 2017, shortly after Phillips Media acquired the Democrat. He had previously been sales manager for the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was a sales manager for the Scotts Bluff Star-Herald from 2004-14. He is a graduate of Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance and Economics.
Weibert is a native of Bridgeport, Nebraska. He is married to his wife, Shala, and has five children. Weibert serves as the Vice President of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Sedalia Lions Club and Sedalia Rotary Club.
Cooke joined the Democrat in 2013 after graduating from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, where she studied journalism and public relations. She began as an education reporter, later taking over the city beat in 2014. She was named editor of the Democrat in 2017. Cooke and the Democrat newsroom have received numerous awards, and she was named the Missouri Press Association Young Journalist of the Year in 2015.
Originally from Lee’s Summit, she is the Public Relations Chair for the Sedalia Young Professionals and volunteers with the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri.
Readers may see changes such as a new print design next week and a new website in the coming months, but subscribers will continue to receive their newspaper each Friday. Advertisers will now have the opportunity to reach a wider audience with the Democrat’s partnership. And the Star-Journal’s 155-year commitment to quality journalism remains.
