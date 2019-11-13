WARRENSBURG — After the success of the 2019 Wings Over Whiteman, the event will return in 2020, 509th Bomb Wing Cmdr. Col. Jeffrey Schreiner announced Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon, hosted by the Military Affairs Committee, at the American Legion Post 131.
In the recent past, Wings Over Whiteman went from an annual event to a biannual event.
This would have slated the next Wings Over Whiteman for 2021.
Schreiner said the success of the 2019 event helped fuel the 2020 event.
He said details are still being worked out but there are plans in place to bring the F-35 Demonstration Team to the 2020 event.
Schreiner said there will be a break from the event in 2021 with the next one slated for 2022.
He said there are hopes of bringing the United States Air Force Thunderbirds to the 2021 event.
As for the 2020 WOW, an official date has not been set but Schreiner said it will take place on a weekend in the middle of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.