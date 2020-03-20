WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base announce Thursday, March 19, that the 2020 Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show, scheduled for June 13 and 14, is canceled.
The base states it canceled the large, public event to better confront the challenges of combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The base states there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the installation.
The Department of the Air Force already suspended public outreach activities and support to community events in the United States, and at its overseas locations, through May 15, including on-base and civilian-sponsored air and space shows.
Although this year’s Wings Over Whiteman was scheduled for June, Whiteman AFB leadership made the proactive, precautionary decision to cancel the air and space show and focus base resources on keeping airmen and their families safe while maintaining the B-2 Spirit strategic bomber mission.
“I am disappointed to cancel Wings Over Whiteman; however, we absolutely must keep our military and civilian communities healthy and safe,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said. “I appreciate all the hard work that has already gone into planning the event—it is a team effort and I am personally grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding.”
Whiteman AFB plans to host the next Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show in 2022.
For more information on the future event, follow facebook.com/wingsoverwhiteman.
For up-to-date information, go to whiteman.af.mil or contact 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs at (660) 687-5727 or by email via 509BW.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.