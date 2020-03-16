WHITEMAN AIRE FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base confirmed Monday morning, March 16, there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the installation.
However, due to concerns in the surrounding area, including the confirmed case in Henry County, Whiteman AFB is still at Health Protection Condition Bravo.
"Due to the proximity to Whiteman AFB, leaders have raised the base Health Protection Condition to Bravo," the base stated on Sunday, March 15. "This measure ensures our team is using the proper protocols and processes to prevent transmission."
