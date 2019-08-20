WARRENSBURG — For a $20 donation, a purchaser gets a chance at a Henry .30-30 rifle or a second prize of a 32gb iPad.
Warrensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post members are selling 400 tickets until Oct. 2, when the winners names will be drawn.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Post Quartermaster Glen Conen at (660) 441-0021, Adjutant Teresa Shaw at (660) 422-1537 or Senior Vice Commander Howard Good at (660) 441-9990.
Post commander Scott Humphrey said the post’s outreach to area veterans is growing and “all of it costs money.”
“I stand back and watch what our post members do for veterans and I can only be humbled as we continue to do more every year,” he said. “Our members are helping the hungry, buying gas for veterans, delivering Meals on Wheels and feeding the homeless. All of this outreach takes operating money and the ability to purchase the items we need to serve more veterans.”
Typically, the post operated on one annual Buddy Poppy fundraiser, the annual Turkey Bingo fundraiser and performing military honors at the funerals of veterans. Shaw said the Post's building is too small to host large Bingo games and dances, but is available for rental for small gatherings.
“Our Honor Guard still performs the funerals, but we have not done as many as we used to,” Shaw said. “So, we needed to get more creative.”
The post will add more Buddy Poppy fundraisers, which raises money that is only available for specific uses including aid to disabled and needy veterans and care for veterans in the veterans homes and nursing homes.
The rifle raffle is the second one the post has sponsored.
The post also accepts PayPal donations at the post website, warrensburgvfwpost2513.org.
With more veterans returning with debilitating injuries and the growing need for mental health services, Shaw said the VFW is more important now than ever.
"Chaplain, Bud Knight, and myself attended a QPR suicide prevention training, which we will offer to groups and individuals who want to help stop our veterans from ending their lives," Shaw said. "This outeach is more critical than ever before.
“It takes money and the posts are donating more than ever to the Veterans Service Officer fund to help pay for these full-time officers.”
Three years ago, the post began sponsoring the Patriot 5k, which benefits the University of Central Missouri Fighting Mules ROTC Battalion.
“We want to do more for the cadets at UCM, for the veterans at UCM,” Humphrey said. “These young men and women are an inspiration in their pursuit of excellence. That means being more of a financial sponsor for not just the 5k, but every day they are at UCM.”
He said the VFW has the responsibility to keep pushing for all the benefits and resources veterans require to not just survive, but to live, completely and freely.
“Our veterans, of all ages and eras, deserve the best life they can have,” Humphrey said.
For more information visit, warrensburgvfwpost2513.org or call Shaw at (660) 422-1537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.