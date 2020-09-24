Warrensburg native Lance Curtis achieves rank of U.S. Army brigadier general

Lance G. Curtis, a native of Warrensburg and a 1987 graduate of Warrensburg High School, was promoted from the rank of colonel to brigadier general in the United States Army at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina.
Curtis is the first Warrensburg native to achieve the rank of brigadier general as an active duty member of the U.S. Army. The only other Warrensburg native to achieve the rank was Randy Alewel, owner of Alewel's Country Meat's in Warrensburg, who was promoted to the rank in the U.S. National Guard.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to represent Warrensburg," Curtis said.
The U.S. Army XVIII Airborne Corps, 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) hosted a promotion ceremony for Curtis Aug. 6 at the Main Post Chapel at Ft. Bragg. The host of the ceremony was his longtime mentor, Gen. Edward Daly, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command.
Curtis has served for 28 years and recently took command of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command on June 2.
"I was very humbled," Curtis said. "I never planned on being a general officer."
Curtis said his initial plans with the Army were to achieve the positions of lieutenant colonel and battalion commander. As the Senior Sustainment Command for the XVIII Airborne Corps, he leads a team to provide expeditionary logistical support to the XVIII Airborne Corps and other Ft. Bragg tenant units.
"It's more responsibility, it means more hours, potentially more sacrifice on the part of my family," Curtis said of the new rank. "It's also a greater responsibility to look out for the soldiers within my command and a greater responsibility to the United States, to the Army and to the defense of our nation."
The 3rd ESC commands and coordinates operational sustainment support to optimize the delivery of sustainment effects in the XVIII Airborne Corps and NORTHCOM area of operations to support emergent, global contingencies and ongoing named operations, states a release.
"On order, it deploys into area of operations/joint operations areas to achieve expeditionary operational reach in support of an Army service component command or joint task force," states the release. "... The 3rd ESC provides logistics and distribution management anywhere, at any time, in any environment, against any adversary."
Curtis comes to the 3rd ESC after his previous assignment as the deputy director of the Headquarters Department of the Army Operations and Logistics Readiness Directorate at the Pentagon. His previous assignments include the XVIII Airborne Corps logistics directorate and executive officer to the deputy commander of Army Material Command. He also served as the commander of the 528th Sustainment Brigade of 1st Special Forces Command, where he led the unit in a combat deployment to Iraq and Syria.
He has deployed several times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Curtis, who still has family in Warrensburg, said he hopes to return to the city upon retirement. His wife, Elizabeth Curtis, is also in the military. She currently is a lieutenant colonel and will soon be promoted to the rank of colonel.
