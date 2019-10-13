WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Composite Squadron MO-139, Civil Air Patrol, Missouri Wing, hosted its promotion ceremony Sept. 17 at the Warrensburg Municipal Building.
Dignitaries presenting the awards were Col. Thomas Martin, Missouri Wing commander, and Maj. Kevin Oliver, Group 1 commander.
Cadets Jayden Bailey, Joseph Bailey, Justin Bailey and Kennedy Bailey were promoted to cadet airman and also received the Curry Achievement Award.
Ethan Thompson received the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award and was promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant.
Thompson is now challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a “dynamic America and aerospace leader.”
The Mitchell Award recognizes that the cadet has sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
The U.S. Air Force respects Mitchell Award recipients’ accomplishments.
Mitchell cadets who enlist in the Air Force enter the service at the advance grade of E-3, airman first class.
Timothy Richner received the Amelia Earhart Award and was promoted to the grade of cadet captain.
The benefit of earning this award is that Richner is eligible to represent the United States in the International Air Cadet Exchange and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets not just in the squadron but around the wing (state).
Only Phase IV of the Cadet Program and the prestigious Spaatz Award Examination remains for Richner to achieve as a CAP cadet.
CAP performs more than 90% of missing person and aircraft inland search and rescue missions in the United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Volunteers take a leading role in aerospace education, national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) academic program, serve as leadership mentors to America’s youth through CAP Cadet programs, aerospace education and perform disaster relief, emergency communications and homeland security missions.
Cadets range in age from 12 years to 18 years.
The squadron meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 410 N. Holden Street, Warrensburg (Firehouse No. 11) except for the first Tuesday where it meets at the Warrensburg Community Center for PT.
Contact Maj. Karen Pearson at (913) 680-4103 or pearson913@yahoo.com for more information on local volunteer opportunities with Civil Air Patrol.
