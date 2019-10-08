WARRENSBURG — Members of the William A. Carleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513, family members and community members gathered for a meal Wednesday night, Oct. 2, to celebrate the post being recognized as an All-American Post.
The dinner featured appearances from Rep. Dan Houx, City Councilman Bryan Jacobs, Walking Across America’s Jeremy Miller, members of Carleton’s family, whom the post is named after, and the award presentation from VFW District 6 Commander Teresa Shaw.
“I grew up in this building, pretty much,” William A. Carleton’s son Rick Carleton said of coming back to the post.
Houx and Jacobs presented resolutions to the post during the celebration.
Scouts helped serve the meal.
“This selection is a testament to the team effort put forth by members of the post,” Post 2513 Commander Scott Humphrey said. “It is truly an unprecedented achievement in the post’s 87-year history.”
During the 2018-2019 service year, Post 2513 donated nearly $6,000 and 1,600 hours in community service to organizations and veterans.
Since April 1, post members have already donated $4,541 and 793 hours in service.
The William A. Carleton VFW Post 2513 was established April 17, 1932, as the Johnson County VFW Post 2513 by World War I veterans.
“They are a bunch of good people,” Rick Carleton said of the post in general.
In the 1980’s, the post changed its name to honor past-Post Commander William A. Carleton.
“We worked hard to renovate the post, get out more into the community and as a result membership grew from 102 to our present 173 members,” Adjutant Teresa Shaw, who was commander of the post at the time the All-American Post selection was made, said.
“Positive growth is vital to moving the VFW forward in the years and decades to come,” Humphrey said. “It takes people to make VFW programs successful.”
