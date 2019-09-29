WARRENSBURG — Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 will celebrate the post's selection as an All-American Post at a special dinner Wednesday, Oct. 2.
“This selection is a testament to the team effort put forth by members of the post,” Post Commander Scott Humphrey said. “It is truly an unprecedented achievement in the post’s 87-year history.”
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and is open to all members in good standing.
State and city proclamations will be presented to the post during the celebration.
During the 2018-2019 service year, Post 2513 donated nearly $6,000 and 1,600 hours in community service to organizations and veterans.
Since April 1, post members have already donated $4,541 and 793 hours in service.
The William A. Carleton VFW Post 2513 was established April 17, 1932, as the Johnson County VFW Post 2513 by World War I veterans.
In the 1980’s, the post changed its name to honor past-Post Commander William A. Carleton.
“We worked hard to renovate the post, get out more into the community and as a result membership grew from 102 to our present 173 members,” Adjutant Teresa Shaw said.
“Positive growth is vital to moving the VFW forward in the years and decades to come,” Humphrey said. “It takes people to make VFW programs successful.”
To continue its mission of serving veterans, the post is collecting personal care items for homeless veterans.
The Department of Missouri Homeless Veterans Initiative is making Comfort Rucks filled with personal hygiene items, cold weather items and additional agencies’ information that will be handed out to homeless veterans in the area.
The VFW’s Foundation has provided a $1,500 Community Service Grant which will be used along with donations from Walgreens and Dollar General to purchase items for the Comfort Rucks.
“Some of the rucks will go to Branson for a state-wide VFW project, while the rest will stay here in Warrensburg to help local homeless veterans,” Shaw said.
“Our involvement in the community is an important part of the VFW mission,“ Humphrey said.
Members may contact Post Quartermaster Glen Conen at (660) 441-0021 to make a dinner reservation.
