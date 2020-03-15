WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE – The Whiteman Air Force Base annual Awards Ceremony originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, on the University of Central Missouri campus, has been canceled.
The base states the action is being taken as a precautionary effort in regards to nationwide and worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Sunday morning, March 15, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.