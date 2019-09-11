WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri held its annual Patriot Day observance on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and featured guest speakers Col. Charles Hausman, commander, Combat Aviation Brigade, 35th Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Bryan Vaden, professor of military science and leadership.
Kenny Walls, the outgoing president of the Student Veteran Organization, and Jim Ferguson, the incoming president of the Student Veteran Organization, served as the masters of ceremonies for the event.
"It is only fitting that a public university at which the motto is 'Education for Service' should give special attention and recognition to the men and women who devote their lives to public service," Shari Bax, vice provost for Student Experience and Engagement and professor of political science, said during her welcoming speech.
Following Bax, Hausman approached the podium to share his experience during 9/11 and the ramifications the event had caused in the years following.
In September of 2001, Hausman was stationed at the National Guard Armory at 343 E. Gay St., where a Cobra helicopter that Hausman has flown is now on display in front of the facility.
"That's how you know you're an old guy; when you see your aircraft out on a stick," Hausman joked.
"But that was the building I was in that morning," Hausman said as he went on to describe what he experienced the morning of 9/11.
Hausman said the phone lines were filled with people calling their facility and soldiers calling in wanting to know if they needed to report to a unit and higher headquarters calling with numerous directives. Hausman described it as "a flurry of activity."
"Sometime that afternoon, I absolutely needed to take a mental break," Hausman said. "I stepped outside and looked around and it was a beautiful day. It was like today. Very clear, light breeze, not too hot. While my world inside the building was going fairly crazy, the world outside the building was very calm."
Hausman then advised the crowd that in times of overwhelming stress, taking a break to clear the mind and appreciate what is around you is vital.
"When I stepped outside, I did not feel threatened. I was with my community, my peers," Hausman said.
Hausman closed his speech with a message about what the military stands for.
"We often talk about the art and the science of being in the military," Hausman said. "The mission is the science. Taking care of people is the art."
Vaden took the podium next, explaining the inspiration he felt from the first responders during 9/11.
"Although I experienced sadness and grief, I was inspired by so many first respondents who displayed heroism which they were able to draw from within themselves," Vaden said.
Vaden said that during the time this was occurring, the U.S. was united under a common value.
"There were no thoughts of race, nationality, religion or politics. Our country was instantly united in an effort to take care of our fellow Americans in New York," Vaden said.
The ceremony ended with the firing of a canon and a Ringing of the Bell Ceremony, honoring the firefighters who died in 9/11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.