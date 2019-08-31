U.S. Air Force B-2s deploy to Europe

Dedicated crew chief Staff Sgt. Richard Huartson, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base prepares tow equipment Tuesday, Aug. 27, on the flight line of Royal Air Base Fairford, England. A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base arrived in the U.S. European Command area of operations for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training. The deployment of strategic bombers to the United Kingdom helps exercise RAF Fairford as a forward operating base for the unit, ensuring they are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend the U.S. and its allies in an increasingly complex security environment.