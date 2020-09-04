WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Two Team Whiteman members, with the 509th Maintenance Group, were recognized as best in their field after competing with nominees from across Air Force Global Strike Command, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Aug. 14.
Tech. Sgt. Justin Hall, 509th MXG loading standardization crew member, and Brent Duckworth, 509th MXG aircraft low observable structural maintenance technician, were awarded the Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for the period of service of Oct. 1, 2018 - Sept. 30, 2019.
“This award only goes to the very best in the aircraft maintenance career fields, so it’s unusual to see a single base produce multiple command-level Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez winners,” Col. Jeffrey Holland, 509th MXG commander, said. “It’s a privilege to be part of such a high-performing organization and our winners are only a representative sample of the 509th and 131st Maintenance Groups’ commitment to excellence.”
This award recognizes military and civil service aircraft, munitions and missile maintenance personnel who perform hands-on maintenance or manage a maintenance function.
Hall won the award in the category of Technician Supervisor Category NCO Munitions/Missile Maintenance.
He is responsible for training, evaluating and certifying the lead and weapons load crews.
“This was an overwhelming and humbling experience,” Hall said. “I would not have received this award had it not been for the team around me.”
Both Hall and Duckworth said they did not expect to hear their names called out for this award.
“I was very surprised to hear my name called,” Duckworth said. “Everyone did a great job of keeping quiet and not letting me know. I knew I won at the Wing level, but to win at the Global Strike level is such a big achievement for me.”
Duckworth won the award in the Civilian Technician Aircraft Maintenance category.
His job is to maintain the stealth capability of the B-2 Spirit and he has been at Whiteman AFB since 1994.
“While these awards are given to individuals, like all awards, they reflect the success of the associated teams,” Holland said. “Each of our winners achieved success because of the support given to them by their shops and their families. Mr. Duckworth and TSgt Hall are not done yet; we’ll continue to see them lead the 509th and 131st Maintenance Groups in support of the B-2 and its unique mission for years to come.”
The 509th MXG maintains the nation's only long-range stealth bomber and provides full spectrum organizational and field-level maintenance and munitions support for the 509th Bomb Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.