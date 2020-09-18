TRIAD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps fielded three five-person teams Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Ozark Radar Meet - Crucible Challenge.
Competing against almost 30 teams from nine different Air Force and Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps units, the Male Team One earned first place overall, first place in the Bucket Brigade and Agility course and third place in the Lumberjacks.
The TRIAD AFJROTC Ladies Team One earned second place in the Bucket Brigade and the Ruck Sack Relay.
