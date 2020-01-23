KNOB NOSTER — TRIAD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps announced cadets Ethan Albert and Alexis Parrott, both juniors at Warrensburg High School, are two of 200 AFJROTC cadets to receive scholarships, of the more than 2,575 who applied, to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2020.
This Headquarters AFJROTC sponsored flight academy scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license.
The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,500.
There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas.
Knob Noster High School hosts the TRIAD AFJROTC program, comprised of approximately 130 cadets, and includes cadets from Warrensburg and La Monte high schools.
