WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — 509th Bomb Wing Vice Commander Col. Seth Graham released a statement to airmen on Saturday, March 14, in regards to what the Air Force is doing to try and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Our airmen, our families and our communities are vital to our national security," the statement begins. "All of you enable a unique worldwide mission, operating and supporting strategic operations with the most advanced aircraft ever built. We need you all to be healthy and safe—it is imperative."
In saying this, he stated that the Department of Defense has issued new travel restrictions, affecting domestic movement for service members and canceling government-funded travel for civilian employees and dependents.
"I understand this can be very concerning for some, especially for those already in transit or who have family affected by COVID-19," Graham stated. "I also understand that many of our wingmen may be struggling to connect this guidance to their individual situations. Everyone is different and your leadership team will help you apply guidance to your personal lives. Please work your concerns through your chain of command and squadron commander. We are proactively developing local guidance to take care of our airmen — wherever they may be."
He encouraged the airmen not to travel.
"Bottom line: do not expose yourself to unnecessary risk by traveling," Graham stated. "All travel is restricted to the local area — including personal leave. Team Whiteman personnel can expect further guidance on this as the situation develops."
He stated that families and dependents should continue to practice good social distancing and hygiene and are highly discouraged from traveling as well.
"The safest place you can be is at home," Graham stated. "We appreciate your patience and calm as we work through this. We have plans for dealing with disease and for protecting our team, but the real world does not always act as we would wish. We must all be flexible, resilient and adaptable."
Graham updates from the base will be posted at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
"Your leadership is on this; we will take care of you and address your concerns," he stated.
More information regarding the travel restrictions and COVID-19 can be found at media.defense.gov/2020/Mar/13/2002264270/-1/-1/1/FAQ-TRAVEL-RESTRICTIONS.PDF, af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/, whiteman.af.mil and on the AF Connect mobile app.
Additionally, early next week, Graham said there will be a “virtual town hall” where Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th BW commander, or himself, will personally address airmen concerns.
