WARRENSBURG — American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League are teaming up to host a Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road.
The public is invited to attend.
Jeremy P. Ämick, Jefferson City, will be the keynote speaker.
For several years, Ämick has volunteered as public affairs officer and military historian with the Silver Star Families of America—a Missouri-based organization recognizing the service and sacrifice of veterans wounded or injured from their service in a combat zone.
In this capacity, he composes articles for several Missouri newspapers and websites highlighting the unique experiences of military veterans from all eras.
To date, he has had more than 600 articles published in addition to 10 military history books, the most recent of which is a history of Camp Crowder, Missouri.
His next release is scheduled for May 2020, which is the biography of Missouri veteran Bryce Lockwood, the only U.S. Marine to survive the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the USS Liberty.
Ämick spent 11 years in the Missouri National Guard — nine years of that on active duty — and received a medical discharge in 2004 because of service-connected injuries.
He is the recipient the national Jefferson Award for volunteerism and was presented the Distinguished Author Award in 2018 by the United States Tiger Foundation.
In addition to his work with the Silver Star Families of America, his volunteer activities include membership on the executive committee for Operation Bugle Boy and board member of the historic Enloe Cemetery near his hometown of Russellville.
Refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call Latisha Koetting, supervisor of volunteer services, at (660) 429-4661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.