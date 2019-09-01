WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Team Whiteman made history on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as it received the 2018 Omaha Trophy for Strategic Bomber Operations.
“What an amazing opportunity to see the wing get this two years in a row,” 509th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Jeffrey Schreiner said.
Vice Admiral David Kriete, deputy commander of United States Strategic Command, presented the Omaha Trophy to the 509th and 131st bomb wings at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The Omaha Trophy dates back to 1971.
Since its creation, the Strategic Bomber Operations category has never been awarded to the same wing in back-to-back, years until now.
“Congratulations on not only winning the trophy this year but also on making history at the same time,” Kriete said.
The Omaha Trophy, sponsored by Omaha’s Strategic Command Consultation Committee, is awarded annually to outstanding units that represent USSTRATCOM’s mission areas, their role in global operations and USSTRATCOM’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence.
Selections are based on formal evaluations, meritorious achievement, safety and other factors such as community involvement and humanitarian actions.
“People sleep well at night in this country because they have great units like the 509th and 131st that come together and do the mission consistently,” Schreiner said.
The awards given are the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Ballistic Missile Submarine, Strategic Bomber, Strategic Aircraft and Global Operations.
Kriete praised Team Whiteman for its service to the country and the detail it puts into its work.
“Believe me when I say our nation’s adversaries from around the world take notice, they watch what you are doing and take notice,” Kriete said.
He also highlighted the importance of the relationship between the base and the Knob Noster School District.
“I don’t know what all of you were doing in high school but I know that when I was in high school, I was not allowed anywhere near our nation’s most strategic capabilities, and I still do not go near them that often,” Kriete said.
He spoke on where Team Whiteman fits into the nation’s goals and plans.
“We need you to continue to be ready and flexible to our emerging challenges that our nation faces,” Kriete said.
The other 2018 Omaha Trophy recipient organizations are: Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; Ballistic Missile Submarine: USS Nevada (SSBN-733), Naval Submarine Base Bangor, Washington; Strategic Aircraft: 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base, Alabama; and Global Operations: 21st Space Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
