WARRENSBURG — As she planned for the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, Latisha Koetting, Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg supervisor of volunteer services, said she was stumped on how to fit 100 years into one program.
A year and a half later and Koetting has her solution — a Branch of Service Week.
“I knew I could not get 100 years into an hour-long program,” she said.
The week runs Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 9, and will feature an Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Women in Service Day.
“My inspiration comes from our veterans and how they banter over breakfast about which branch of the service is the best, so this is their chance to show me and make every day special,” Koetting said.
The week will feature musical performances, guest speakers, presentations, exhibits, a documentary, a flyover and will end with a visit from Leah Winchester, granddaughter of Naomi Parker-Fraley, the inspiration of Rosie the Riveter.
All events will take place at the MVHW and are open to the public.
“That is what brings the veterans to life,” Koetting said of the importance of community involvement during the week.
Monday, Nov. 4: Army Day
The University of Central Missouri ROTC will perform its morning PT at 7 a.m. in the back courtyard of the MVHW.
The Missouri Military Museum exhibit will be in the chapel all day.
The Morton Sisters will perform at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Marine Corps Day
Al Block and Friends will perform western and gospel music at 9 a.m.
A Code Talkers presentation and FOCUS Marines Foundation presentation is slated for 10 a.m.
Ziggy and Friends will perform Big Band 30s and 40s music at 1:30 p.m.
The day will conclude with a Marine Corps Birthday Celebration with cake at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Navy Day
“The Last Signal” documentary, featuring a MVHW veteran, will air at 9 a.m.
The United States Submarine Veterans Topeka-Jefferson City Submariners will bring their submarine float and memorabilia to the home.
Veterans at the MVHW will put their skills to the test at 10 a.m. for “Military Family Feud: Our Veterans take on the Navy.”
Also at 10 a.m., for those that do not want to play Family Feud can attend the Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution flag presentation.
The Old Paths Boys will perform gospel and bluegrass music at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Air Force Day
The Knob Noster JROTC will wake up early to serve pancakes at 7:30 a.m. for the MVHW veterans.
The Henry County Historical Society will provide an exhibit for the day.
Look to the sky at 10 a.m. as Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi will provide a Beechcraft T-6 Texan II’s flyover.
The Airlifter Brass Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: Coast Guard Day
Gary Ellison, former USO entertainer from Springfield, will perform at 10 a.m.
Larry Ryan, president of the US Coast Guard Lightship Sailors Association, will speak at 2 p.m.
A Coast Guard Happy Hour will close out the day at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Women in Service Day
Sarah Boone Chapter of DAR and Independence Pioneers Chapter of DAR will host a patriotic sing-a-long and present the MVHW women veterans with awards at 9:30 a.m.
Leah Winchester, granddaughter of Naomi Parker-Fraley, the inspiration of Rosie the Riveter, will speak at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.
The Buddy Poppy Paint and Sip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It is for 75 women veterans from around the state and 25 of the MVHW veterans. Reservations required by contacting Latisha.Koetting@mvc.dps.mo.gov.Managing Editor of Digital Publishing Derek Brizendine can be reached by emailing derek.brizendine@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @DerekBrizendine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.