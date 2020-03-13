JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — San Antonio Military Health System officials have begun screening recruits entering Air Force Basic Military Training to prevent COVID-19 transmission among the trainee and joint base population.
Each trainee is screened by qualified medical professionals upon arrival at the BMT reception center and anyone identified as a potentially infected person would then be isolated from the rest of the population and provided treatment.
During the screening, all appropriate Centers for Disease Control preventive guidelines are followed by health care personnel.
As of publication, no trainees have been identified as positive with COVID-19.
“Our goal is to preserve AETC’s mission here at JBSA-Lackland,” Col. Rebecca Blackwell, 559th Medical Group commander, said. “In accordance with CDC guidance, we are working to keep our training population healthy and continue to provide the U.S. Air Force a steady stream of medically-ready Airmen.”
To protect yourself and those around you from viruses, please consider calling in before seeking care.
Call the Nurse Advice Line or your Primary Care Manager.
The NAL for TRICARE beneficiaries is a team of registered nurses who are available 24/7 to answer a variety of urgent health care questions. Visit MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for a web or video chat, or dial 800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1. That can help you decide whether self-care is the best option, or if it is better to see a health care provider. Beneficiaries can also schedule an appointment with their PCM by calling the Consult Appointment Management Office in their area.
Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings at home or in a healthcare facility.
For more information about virus prevention, visit cdc.gov/.
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
