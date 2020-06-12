WARRENSBURG — The Fighting Mules Battalion, University of Central Missouri’s Army ROTC program, commissioned Second Lt. Thomas J. Hitchcock in a special online ceremony Monday, May 8.
Hitchcock took the Oath of Office administered by his brother-in-law, Maj. Christopher Engelken, USAF, and his gold bars were pinned by his parents, Richard and Susan Hitchcock.
Hitchcock is a 2020 distinguished military graduate ranking within the top 10 percent of Army ROTC students nationwide.
He received the Army-USA Leadership Excellence Saber Award recognizing him as Outstanding Graduate of the Fighting Mules Battalion.
At the close of spring semester, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, summa cum laude, from UCM.
He is a 2016 graduate of Warrensburg High School.
Hitchcock branched Infantry and reported June 1 to Fort Benning, Georgia.
