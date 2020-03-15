Health Protection Condition upgrades to BRAVO at Whitman Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — While there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Whiteman Air Force Base, the recent confirmed case of COVID-19 in Henry County has caused the base to upgrade it Health Protection Condition.
"Due to the proximity to Whiteman AFB, leaders have raised the base Health Protection Condition to Bravo," the base states. "This measure ensures our team is using the proper protocols and processes to prevent transmission."
Under HPCON Bravo, strict hand hygiene is required.
"Do not shake hands with others, continue to wipe common-use items and practice social distancing," the base states.
If you are on the base and become symptomatic, remain at home and call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273, option 1, or your healthcare provider.
"Also, continue to exercise sound judgement when you travel within the local area," the base states.
