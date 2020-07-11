WARRENSBURG — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-4) announced Warrensburg High School graduate Zoe Duncan, one of her 2020 U.S. service Academy nominees, will begin her career at the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“One of the greatest honors I have as a member of Congress is to nominate the best and brightest our district has to offer to attend one of our nation’s service academies,” Hartzler said. “Zoe is a mutli-talented individual who has excelled academically as well as in other areas including being a group commander with the Air Force JROTC, being an athlete excelling in the pole vault and football, receiving a "1" rating at State on her Marimba solo and leading her AFJROTC Drill Team. She has made a difference in the community, as well, serving veterans and collecting canned and non-perishable goods for food pantries in her community. I am proud of her and know she has a bright future ahead of her. I am grateful for her willingness to serve her country and wish her well as she prepares to begin classes at the U.S. Air Force Academy.”
Earlier this year, Hartzler hosted a reception for Duncan and other Class of 2024 nominees, presenting each with U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Congressional Challenge coin and a certificate.
