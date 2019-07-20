ST. LOUIS — Gary Grigsby was elected Senior Vice Commander for the American Legion Department of Missouri at the Department's State Convention held Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, in St. Louis.
Grigsby was sworn in following the election along with other newly elected state officers along with the 16 District Commanders.
Grigsby's duties will include overseeing and coordinating the Department's 2019-2020 membership drive.
He will be nominated for department commander at the 2020 Convention next year.
