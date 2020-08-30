Food distribution supports airmen, families during quarantine at Whiteman Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Blue Star Families held its second food distribution event for military families in partnership with The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (Coalition) and Feed The Children.
The first event was held in Saint Robert, Missouri, on July 11, in support of military families stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.
On Aug. 21, Blue Star Families and the Coalition distributed 150 non-perishable food and hygiene boxes to active duty military families living in and around Whiteman Air Force Base for this second event.
Key Spouse and Blue Star Families volunteer, Holley Boone, helped coordinate efforts at Whiteman AFB.
“I knew of families who were required to quarantine and saw the need for food support,” Boone said. “When I shared this with Tai Kimes, the Blue Star Families Chapter Director of Missouri, she was quick to get things in motion.”
Kimes added, “Blue Star Families is all about strong communities. Being able to meet the needs of our military families wherever they may be in Missouri makes us all stronger. I’m very appreciative of our partners, the Coalition and Feed The Children, as well as our volunteers who made today possible for military families at Whiteman.”
Fifty food boxes were distributed to families who registered and attended the drive-through event.
Another 50 were delivered directly to airmen residing in the dorms.
The remaining 50 will be distributed to military families in need during their time in quarantine.
“I am a military spouse with three kids under the age of five so it was nice to find little surprises, like face masks, in the box,” shared military spouse, Jessica Herrera. “You never think to buy things for yourself. It feels nice to know that organizations and people put this together when they didn’t have to. It helps to know that we aren’t alone; that people care and understand.”
