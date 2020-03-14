WASHINGTON (AFNS) — Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved new travel restrictions for service members, DoD civilians and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories on Saturday, March 14.
This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty.
This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area.
Additionally, service members will be authorized local leave only, following Service guidelines.
This new guidance is effective Monday, March 16, and continues through May 11.
Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons or warranted due to extreme hardship. Approval authority for these exceptions belongs to the Combatant commander, the Service secretaries, the chief management officer or the director of the Joint Staff, but may be delegated.
The department will continue to issue additional guidance with regard to the COVID-19 as conditions warrant.
"Our goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so our military force remains effective and ready," the DoD states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.