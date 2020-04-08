KNOB NOSTER — Before new CDC guidelines limited the number of people in a gathering, the U.S. Air Force hosted a public hearing on March 12 at Knob Noster High School.
The U.S. Air Force invited the public to attend a public hearing to provide community input on the Air Force Reserve Command F-35A Operational Beddown Environmental Impact Statement.
"The purpose of today was to give the folks of the local and surrounding areas of Knob Noster a chance to have their voices heard for the Environmental Impact Study that has been going on," Michael Schultz, 442nd Fighter Wing commander, said.
The AFRC F-35A mission includes the beddown and operation of 24 Primary Aerospace Vehicles Authorized F-35A aircraft with 2 Backup Aircraft Inventory, facility and infrastructure development and personnel changes at a military base in the continental United States where the AFRC conducts a global precision attack mission.
The USAF has identified Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base as the preferred alternative; and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Homestead Air Reserve Base and Whiteman AFB as reasonable alternatives.
"There is a one-in-four chance that Whiteman Air Force Base is selected as an alternative for the beddown of flight engine F-35," Hamid Kamalpour said.
The 24 PAA AFRC F-35A aircraft with 2 BAI would replace either 24 AFRC A-10 aircraft at Davis-Monthan AFB or Whiteman AFB or 24 AFRC F-16 aircraft at Homestead ARB or NAS Fort Worth JRB. Along with the No Action Alternative, all four bases have been evaluated as alternatives in the EIS.
"We looked at all these four places and analyzed it exactly the same," Kamalpour said.
During the presentation, the USAF described the proposed action and alternatives, the purpose and reasoning behind the proposed AFRC F-35A beddown, the NEPA process and summarized the Draft Environmental Impact Statement findings.
The Air Force looked at five areas in the category of "Environmental Resource Areas."
These included aircraft operations, natural resources, cultural resources, human resources and community infastructure.
"Everyone of these were looked at," Kamalpour said.
One of the most talked about discussions was the adjustment to a louder aircraft.
Kamalpour said the noise level of the F-35 is significantly greater than that of the A-10.
Schultz said the money aspect would also have to be considered when talking about potentially bringing the F-35 to Whiteman.
"F-35 is very secret, very classified," he said.
Schultz also said it would require new equipment.
Looking ahead, Schultz has flown the A-10 for 22 years and said the F-35 would be a good addition to the base.
"At some point, we will retire the A-10," he said.
Lt. Col. Ed Davies said if selected, Whiteman would receive the aircraft by 2024.
He said it takes one to two years to phase out old planes and phase in new planes.
Davies said planning would begin before 2024 though as training must be completed.
"It is kind of a phased approach that would take probably three years," he said.
Davies said that if selected for the F-35s, construction projects would start as early as 2022.
As for the A-10s if the F-35s come to Whiteman, Davies said the Air Force would determine the fate of the aircraft.
The evening also included a public comment period; oral public comments were transcribed by a court reporter.
"To the Knob Noster community specifically, this would really help to ensure that our community remains the size that it it, at least," Knob Noster Mayor Adam Morton said.
He said the community is currently in a position to grow.
"As I discussed in my public comments during the hearing, I believe that the noise is a part of the way of life here in Knob Noster and in Johnson County," Morton said.
For the Knob Noster School District, a new mission would also mean the possibility of new students.
"From a school district perspective, it would be fantastic," Superintendent Dr. Jerrod Wheeler said. "One thing that we would love to have in Knob Noster Schools, frankly, is more students. With more students, we can diversify our programming."
He said the mission would also allow the community to continue to support the Air Force.
"Would give us an opportunity to demonstrate that Johnson County, Missouri; Knob Noster; Warrensburg; Sedalia, the entire region supports our Air Force," Wheeler said.
The Preparation of the Final EIS is planned for the summer of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.