WARRENSBURG —The 2019 Veterans Day program, hosted by American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513, will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at 733 E. Young St.
Col. Matthew Calhoun, the vice commander of the 131st Bomb Wing of the Missouri Air Guard at Whiteman Air Force Base, will be the guest speaker.
Calhoun is second in command of the National Guard’s only B-2 unit.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours in the T-37B, T38A, B52H and B-2A aircraft.
He has flown combat sorties in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
After piloting the B-52, he was selected for the B-2 program and was qualified as a B-2 pilot in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.