Center for Human Services students participate in Summer Work Program

WARRENSBURG — Five students from throughout the county participated in the Vocational Rehabilitation Summer Work Program, in partnership with the Center for Human Services, this summer at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
“The Center for Human Services was excited to partner with the Missouri Veterans Home again this year in supporting our students. The Missouri Veterans Home provided us the work site for these students to gain employability skills in a real-work environment,” Nikki Smith, Employment Supports coordinator, said. “The Missouri Veterans Home not only works side-by-side with the students, but their amazing staff work with the students as a mentor to help them achieve their employment and life goals. The staff and residents welcome these students in as one of their own, and it is such a rewarding experience for these students taking that first step into employment. We look forward to working with the MVH for years to come.”
The Center for Human Services is a service provider for individuals with disabilities.
The goal of the program is to gain employability skills.
Students do this by doing “hard skills” on the job and “soft skills” through the classroom, like communication, problem solving, resume writing, attitude and enthusiasm, professionalism, networking and team building.
Andy Martins, Cody Jones, Jane Kiger, Brenon Metcalf, all of Warrensburg, and Rebekah Fristoe, of Holden, participated in this year’s program.
All five students will be seniors in the fall.
“Helping the veterans who have served our country is one of the best feeling you can have,” Kiger said.
Students worked 20 hours per week from June 10 to July 18, and were paid through funding from the Vocational Rehabilitation Summer Work Program and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“I have really enjoyed my experience here,” Metcalf said.
An on-site job coach was with the students at all times to make sure they were successful.
“By the end of the six weeks, the students have a completed resume with real world experience and the competence to go out and seek employment,” Smith said. “We provide ongoing support after the program for any student who wants to continue to reach their employment goals.”
“I have enjoyed my time,” Martins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.