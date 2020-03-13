JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — The 37th Training Wing canceled the Air Force Basic Military Training graduation parade scheduled for Friday, March 13, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s parade grounds out of concern for the safety of the newly accessioned airmen and their family members due to the novel coronavirus.
In the interest of safety and security, all Basic Military Training graduation ceremonies will be closed to the public until further notice. The March 13 graduation ceremony will still occur but has been moved indoors without public participation at the Pfingston Reception Center at JB San Antonio-Lackland where an Air Force reviewing official will administer the oath of enlistment.
