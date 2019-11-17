WARRENSBURG — Along with a songs for the U.S. Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marine Corps, a sixth service song was added to the mix Monday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Day program at the American Legion Post 131.
The Royal Air Force's song played to round out the medley in honor of Flt Lt Stuart Milne who was in attendance on Monday.
"This is a special day to remember everyone that was who caught up in the war, so that is important," Milne said. "If they are American or British or any of our other allies, I think it is important to remember all those people who have sacrificed themselves and are still in operations of war."
Milne is in the Royal Air Force but is currently stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base as part of an exchange program.
"It is quite and honor," he said.
