The members of Matthews Crawford Post 131 have elected new officers for 2019-2020.
Bill Anderson, 6th District commander, will install the officers on July 24.
New officers are Commander Jerry Seelinger, Vice Commander Pete Zwally, Adjutant Fred Niblock, Historian Alex Slocum, Judge Advocate Gary Grigsby, Chaplain Maurice Haney, Finance Officer Steve Del Vecchio, Service Officer Richard Maxwell, Sgt-at-Arms John Cohen, Information Officer Gene Reed and Directors Keith Lawrence, Gary Waner, Stew Skaar, Pete Zwally, Steve Del Vecchio and John Bush.
Rachel Gilroy, field representative for Congresswoman Hartzler is scheduled to be a guest speaker at the membership meeting at 6 p.m. July 24.
She will discuss the Veteran’s History Program and how veterans can record the history of their time in service.
