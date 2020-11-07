American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Post 131, 733 E. Young St.
Face masks will be required to be worn for those attending and no lunch will be served. Those interested in attending should monitor both post’s Facebook pages for cancellation.
As this is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, veterans of that era will be honored. Any Korean War era veteran is welcome to attend and be recognized for their service.
The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Dee Gullickson. Gullickson is the 509th Bomb Wing Historian at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Gullickson is a U.S. Air Force veteran having served 23 years and retired in 2017 as a Senior Master Sergeant. She entered the U.S. Air Force in the supply career field but held other positions to include U.S. Air Force Academy Instructor, U.S. Air Force Recruiter and Wing Inspector General Superintendent. The highlight of her career was providing logistic support as a member of the Air Force Thunderbird team.
Gullickson has a Bachelor’s degree in History from Old Dominion University and started her position as the wing historian in July 2019. She and her husband Bill have one son, Jackson.
