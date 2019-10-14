WARRENSBURG — American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131 held a celebration Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg in honor of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary.
The American Legion Auxiliary also celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Post 131 has previously celebrated the centennial this year with an event featuring dinner, a guest speaker, a raffle, awards and recognitions that took place at the post in March.
“We wanted to hold an event for those unable to attend previous anniversary events,” Latisha Koetting, Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg volunteer coordinator, said.
As part of the celebration of the anniversary, members of the American Legion lined up to form the number “100” for a commemorative photograph.
Afterwards, there was a march of the color guard before legion members took their seats for the presentation.
Speakers from various groups within the American Legion were present to represent their organizations.
Representatives in attendance to speak on behalf of their respective organizations included American Legion Department Vice Commander Gary Grigsby, American Legion Auxiliary Department President Marsha Mooney, American Legion Riders Assistant Director Brian Sapp, Mike Plunkett of Missouri Boys State, Macae Mickens of Missouri Girls State and National Vice Commander Richard Heigert.
Each speaker took part in describing the history of their organization as well what the groups are currently working on or had completed recently.
Towards the end of the presentation, Mickens announced that with the help of Mooney, Cathie Goth and Karen Shipp, 400 pairs of socks were donated from the Bombas Company to the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg.
The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary were formed in 1919 with the initial goal of the American Legion being to provide housing for World War I veterans.
Since the organization’s conception, it has played key roles in social change movements for veterans from the drafting of the original GI Bill to filing a suit against the federal government for failing to conduct a Congress-mandated study regarding the effects of Agent Orange on Vietnam veterans.
The American Legion has also created various national institutions such as the Family Support Network and American Legion Baseball program.
Created in 1990, the Family Support Network aimed to assist families of service members deployed for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East and continues to assist families affected by military deployment.
More than 50 percent of Major League Baseball players are graduates of the American Legion Baseball program and about 82,000 youth play on legion-sponsored teams each year.
The current number of American Legion members sits at nearly 2,000,000 and the number of community posts across the country has reached more than 13,000.
“We are now laying the foundation for the next 100 years,” Heigert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.