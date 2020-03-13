WASHINGTON (AFNS) — In an effort to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
An active-duty Airman assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test. The airman recently traveled to Seattle. Additionally, a contractor at Moody Air Force base tested positive for the virus.
• The March Air Reserve Base Airshow scheduled for March 28 and 29 has been cancelled.
• Air University’s Officer Training School has suspended guest presence at the awards ceremony and graduation parade; individual commissioning ceremonies will continue.
• No spectators will be allowed at United States Air Force Academy home games; the academy is closed to visitors.
This report is as of 10:40 a.m. Friday, March 13.
