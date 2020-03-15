WASHINGTON (AFNS) – In an effort to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
On Saturday, March 14, the White House announced that Proclamation 9993 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus) will now include the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of Friday, March 13, the World Health Organization reported that the United Kingdom had 594 cases of COVID-19, five-times more cases than there were seven days prior.
The Presidential proclamations regarding the novel coronavirus restricts certain travel and entry to and from China, Iran, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ireland and the European Schengen area.
According to the White House, an effective date, to begin implementation of certain travel restrictions, limitations and exceptions, for the United Kingdom and Ireland is at 11:59 p.m. eastern daylight time Monday, March 16, 2020.
The CDC has raised England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland (Ireland) to Level 3.
The travel restrictions that apply to CDC Travel Health Notices Level 3 (COVID-19) designated locations from the SecDef memorandum dated Wednesday, March 11,, Travel Restrictions for DoD Components in Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 now apply to England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland (Ireland).
More personnel travel guidance along with FAQ will be released as they become available.
