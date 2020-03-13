WASHINGTON (AFNS) — In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
• The Air Force finalized its guidance for personnel movements based off of Secretary Esper’s guidance dated Wednesday, March 11. You can find more information at afpc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2111282/dod-directs-stop-movement-in-response-to-covid-19/.
• Department of the Air Force is suspending all outreach activities and support to community events through May 15. This includes, but is not limited to, on-base and civilian sponsored air shows, band performances and community engagements and meetings. This decision does not preclude leaders from meeting or coordinating with local and community officials.
• The United States Air Force Academy made the decision to begin orderly dismissal of a large segment of the cadet population. The goal of this action is to maximize the chances of graduating the senior class on time.
• The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Epidemiology Laboratory has begun receiving potential COVID-19 samples from military treatment facilities (MTFs) around the world. MTFs collect samples per CDC guidelines and send them to the Epi Reference Lab or local public health lab to conduct the CDC-approved test. Any presumptive positive test is then confirmed by the CDC per guidelines. The USAFSAM Epi Lab enters all information from the tested samples into the appropriate medical system for medical decision making, and the also sends daily updates to DHA for oversight.
