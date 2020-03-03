WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — The U.S. Air Force invites the public to attend a public hearing to provide community input on the Air Force Reserve Command F-35A Operational Beddown Environmental Impact Statement.
The AFRC F-35A mission includes the beddown and operation of 24 Primary Aerospace Vehicles Authorized F-35A aircraft with 2 Backup Aircraft Inventory, facility and infrastructure development and personnel changes at a military base in the continental United States where the AFRC conducts a global precision attack mission.
The USAF has identified Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base as the preferred alternative; and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Homestead Air Reserve Base and Whiteman AFB as reasonable alternatives.
The 24 PAA AFRC F-35A aircraft with 2 BAI would replace either 24 AFRC A-10 aircraft at Davis-Monthan AFB or Whiteman AFB or 24 AFRC F-16 aircraft at Homestead ARB or NAS Fort Worth JRB. Along with the No Action Alternative, all four bases have been evaluated as alternatives in the EIS.
A hearing for Whiteman Air Force Base is slated for Thursday, March 12, at Knob Noster High School, 504 S. Washington.
The public hearing venues will open at 5 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., the hearing will start with a USAF presentation, followed by formal oral comments beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m.
The hearing will conclude at 8 p.m.
During the presentation, the USAF will describe the proposed action and alternatives, the purpose and reasoning behind the proposed AFRC F-35A beddown, the NEPA process and summarize the Draft Environmental Impact Statement findings. The public comment period will then begin; oral public comments will be transcribed by a court reporter.
The Draft EIS is available for download from AFRC-F35A-beddown.com and may be reviewed in hardcopy format locally at the Knob Noster Branch Library, 202 N. Adams; Warrensburg Branch Library, 432 N. Holden; Whiteman AFB Library, 511 Spirit Boulevard; and Waynesville Library, 306 Historic 66 West.
Comments on the Draft EIS can be submitted electronically at AFRC F35A beddown.com, orally or in writing at public hearings or by providing written comments via mail or email.
As a convenience for those sending comments by mail, a comment form is available on the website to expedite your submission.
Although comments will be accepted throughout the Draft EIS review period, to ensure sufficient time for full consideration in the EIS, submit comments by March 31, 2020.
People wishing to submit comments or obtain further information should send communication as follows: via email to: HQAFRC.F 35.EIS@us.af.mil; by U.S. Postal Service to: AFCEC/CZN ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour, 2261 Hughes Ave., Suite 155, JBSA Lackland Air Force Base, Texas 78236-9853; or by courier (e.g. UPS, FedEx, etc.) to: AFCEC/CZN ATTN: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour, 3515 S. General McMullen Drive, Suite 155, San Antonio, Texas 78226-1710.
To learn more, visit AFRC-F35A-beddown.com or attend the local public hearing
