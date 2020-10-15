WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base pilots are scheduled to fly over the Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400 in support of the local community of Kansas City the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 18.
The flyover will include T-38 Talon jets assigned to the 13th Bomb Squadron, which will pass over the track just before the start of the race, tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on race day.
The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, including air shows, national-level sporting events and events supporting a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.
The T-38s performing the flyover play a vital role at the Whiteman Air Force Base, where they provide the needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft.
Constituted on June 14, 1917, the 13th Bomb Squadron is one of the oldest units in the United States Air Force, and has been engaged in almost every major conflict - World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Global War on Terrorism - in which the United States Air Force, or its predecessors, have been involved.
Today, its aviators and support personnel continue to provide worldwide combat capability and perform high-and low-altitude, day or night missions to ensure maximum combat readiness, while maintaining a deployable combat.
