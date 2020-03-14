JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — Air Education and Training Command officials announced all travel for international military students scheduled to begin Air Force-sponsored training in the United States has been suspended effective Friday, March 13.
The suspension applies to students from any overseas country, regardless of their CDC-level.
The guidance does not, at this time, affect any international military student already in the continental U.S. and attending training.
