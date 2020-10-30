Johnson County Eastern Commissioner John L. Marr, of Warrensburg, will face Raymond L. James, of Leeton, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Marr, a Republican, has been the Eastern Commissioner for one term and is seeking re-election. James is a Democrat who worked as an emergency planner and an environmental public health specialist at the Johnson County Health Department.
Commissioners serve a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
Why do you seek election?
Marr: Because I think I still have a lot of ideas and projects I would like to get done.
James: I was blessed growing up, I lost my dad at age 6 but I had a whole group of Boy Scout leaders that made sure I got to go on every outing. When I got lazy they used a boot and made sure I completed my Eagle. As an adult I have had what was supposed to be an insult thrown my way "What a Boy Scout" many times. I took that oath, especially the parts to be prepared, kind and to help others, seriously. I volunteered to join the Johnson County Fire Protection District Station No. 2/Leeton six days after moving here and served 10 years. I would still be at it if I had not injured my arm such that I cannot quickly and safely climb ladders with protective gear and tools, but I can serve on boards. I think we all have to pay our freight in life to make our community the best community we can for each other. So I volunteered to be a reading coach as a senior in high school instead of having a lunch period. While stationed with the Army on my second tour to South Korea I started a series of classes to teach English to government employees. We all have to find what we can do to help and do it.
What are your top budget priorities, especially if tax revenues decrease due to the pandemic?
Marr: I don’t have any priorities because I will need to keep all the county offices funded but I am hoping the tax revenues stay up like they are now.
James: I expect reduced tax revenue as I expect the economic impact of the pandemic to persist. The fastest way out of our current economic problems is to wear a mask, wash hands, distance when we can and take vaccines when they become available. As to priorities, same as always, people. There is nothing more important to an organization than your people.
My last Army assignment was at Brooke Army Medical Center where I had 48 military and civilian employees with a budget of $1.2 million. That sounds like a lot but the amount of work that was expected to be done kept increasing while the budget was decreasing. I recall one of the decisions I made was to continue providing six weeks’ worth of Nicorette gum for my Community Health Nurses to use in the smoking cessation classes while telling my Occupational Health Doctor he had to keep using the same office furniture even if it is 20 years old. Now that was an easy one that obviously many before me made or the furniture would not have been so old. Got harder when the Radiation Protection officer needed a new piece of equipment to do his job. But it is and always will be people.
What are your thoughts on how the county has handled the pandemic? Is there anything you would do differently?
Marr: I think Community Health has done an outstanding job in the difficult situation with all the people against the wearing of the masks. If I did something differently, I would try to educate myself more about the pandemic earlier.
James: The commissioners should support the Johnson County Board of Health. They are wrong not to cosign the mask ordinance. A business owner was on a local TV station just a week ago asking for an order. Just like with the smoking ordinance many owners/managers do not want to be the bad guy when a customer wants to argue. Some citizens think that if the commission and our governor is not passing a rule that masks must be used that masks are not "really" needed. This is false. Our national level experts when asked what would bring the number of illnesses and deaths down faster a vaccine or universal mask wearing they all answer universal mask wearing. Law enforcement will not be overwhelmed enforcing a mask mandate. Warrensburg PD has had few if any responses to smoking complaints. Once it is the rule folks will comply or not. Those not complying will be asked to comply or not come back to that school or business. Should discussions between the management and the customer get heated then police would be called. This talk of the Sheriff's Office is, quite frankly, insane as we do not have that many businesses outside of city limits. The issues if any will be at restaurants and bars the majority of which are located in cities.
The commission did correctly declare a Public Health Emergency in early March. I attended thinking I would do a lot of talking to try and persuade but at that time they were all very clear that they needed to support Public Health.
What specific plans do you have to improve roads and bridges throughout the county?
Marr: I think we have good roads and bridges in our county. You have times when the roads aren’t in good shape such as when you have a lot of moisture, they get soft but when they dry out, the road and bridge department takes care of them.
James: One thing that is relatively low cost and I think we can do on a voluntary basis is to get rural residents to mark their driveways. I have written Letters to the Editor and talked in the past about the need to clearly mark the address. I am not talking about a mailbox as many now get mail at a PO box. Rather a reflective sign with letters at least 2 inches high. Talk to an ambulance or fire truck driver — they will tell you about the need. Watch the UPS/FedEx delivery trucks going up and down the road looking for an address. Less wear and tear on the roads, burn less gas and most importantly faster ambulance and fire response.
With bridges — inspections and a listing of which bridge to repair/replace based on that safety inspection. Roads — with the continued downturn in our economy I would be surprised if any improvements would be possible in this term.
What are some top issues facing the county you believe need to be addressed soon?
Marr: Getting online sales tax and getting rid of prevailing wage would be big in my opinion as far as helping out the county. We need to get the winter weather equipment checked out to make sure it all runs up to par.
James: The pandemic and our response to it. Ensuring we implement Public Health Measures to protect our citizen's health. Obtaining mask, hand sanitizer for all of our citizens to include our homeless population. Coordinating with charities to ensure we keep our vulnerable populations fed. We had a lot of citizens relying on food banks and free school lunches prior to the pandemic and it has only gotten worse. A government's top priority must always be protecting its citizens.
