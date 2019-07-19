JOHNSON COUNTY — After a morning of pigs, the smaller animals came out to play late Friday morning, July 12, and into the early afternoon at the Johnson County Fair.
Youth showed rabbits in the late morning and poultry in the early afternoon as part of the 4-H/FFA Poultry and Rabbit shows.
The Johnson County United Way supports the small animal shows.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their sheep.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
RABBIT
Class — Senior Buck Over 9 Pounds, Over 8 Months
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Best Senior Buck
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue, Union Chapel Lions, Holden
Class — Senior Doe Over 9 Pounds, Over 8 Months
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Best Senior Doe
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue
Class — Senior Buck Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months
Riley Edmunds, Blue (5), Best Senior Buck Overall
Layla Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (5)
Class — Senior Doe Under 6.5 Pounds, Over 6 Months
Riley Edmunds, Blue (3)
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue (4), Best Senior Doe
Class — Intermediate Doe 6 to 8 Months
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Best Intermediate Doe
Adley Blew, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Chilhowee
Addison Withrich, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Class — Junior Buck Under 6 Months
Riley Edmunds, Blue (2), Best Junior Buck
Paige Keith, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
Class — Junior Doe Under 6 Months
Riley Edmunds, Blue (2)
Cooper Parsons, Blue (2)
Adley Blew, Blue
Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Blue, Best Junior Doe and Reserve Grand Champion
Class — Meat Pen of Three Rabbits
Riley Edmunds, Blue, Best Market Pen
Cooper Parsons, Blue
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Reserve Market Pen
Class — Showmanship, 8 to 12 Years
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship
Class — Showmanship, 13 Years and older
Marlys Kanneman, Blue, Champion Senior Showmanship
Riley Edmunds, Blue
POULTRY
Class — Standard Chicken (Young)
Gaige Zwally, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Class — Standard Chickens (Old)
Grayci Holcomb, Blue
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Poultry
Gaige Zwally, Blue (2)
Class — Non Standard Chickens Bantam (Young)
Brinlea Rhyne, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Poultry
Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2)
Avery Crump, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Class — Non Standard Chickens Bantams (Old)
Malea Brewington, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
Graycie Holcomb, Blue (2)
Avery Crump, Blue
Class — Turkey
Grayci Holcomb, Blue
Gaige Zwally, Blue
Class — Live Market Poultry
Conner Davis, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Market Poultry
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Reserve Market Poultry
Class — Showmanship
Malea Brewington, Blue, Champion Junior Showmanship
Grayci Holcomb, Blue
Cooper Davis, Blue
Avery Crump, Blue
Gaige Zwally, Blue, Champion Clover Kid Showmanship
Brinlea Rhyne, Blue
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Champion Senior Showmanship
Class — Hatching Chick
Nathan Snowden, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
Hallee Gates, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Carleigh Wilson, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
