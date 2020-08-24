WARRENSBURG — Johnson County United Way and RE/MAX United invited the public to get out and show their creative side during the Youth United Chalk Walk Saturday, Aug. 22.
Attendees were able to draw whatever they liked in one of the chalk boxes in the parking lot of Hawthorne Plaza.
The area for drawing was divided into sections for attendees to draw in their assigned spot to allow for social distancing.
RISE Crafts and Curiosities also supported the Chalk Walk by preparing the chalk attendees made use of.
At the event, donuts from Hurts Donuts were sold as a fundraiser.
JCUW Executive Director Scott Holmberg said the goal of the event was to create a youth-focused and safe event to get the public out of the house.
