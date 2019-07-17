Youth compete in Sheep Show at Johnson County Fair

August Hoeper, 16, and Meredith Hoeper, 18, of Centerview, wash sheep, Salt and Pepper, the before the Goat and Sheep show Thursday, July 11, at the Johnson County Fair.

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County youth answered the call early Thursday morning, July 11, for the Sheep Show at the Johnson County Fair.

Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their sheep.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

CATEGORY: OPEN LIVESTOCK

Class - Yearling Ram

Brock Krewson, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Reserve Crossbreed Ram - Open

Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Hampshire

Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Hampshire Ram Open and Champion Overall Ram Open

Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Open

Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ram Open and Reserve Champion Overall Ram Open

Class - Yearling Ewe, Hampshire

Parsons Blue, Champion Hampshire Ewe Open and Reserve Champion Overall Ewe Open

Class - Yearling Ewe, Open

Krewson, Blue, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe Open

Class - Yearling Ewe, Tunis

Mason Bergsieker, Blue, Lafayette County Corder, Reserve Champion Tunis Ewe Open

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Hampshire

Parsons, Blue, Champion Hampshire Ewe Open and Reserve Overall Champion Ewe

Parsons, Red

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Open

Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ewe Open

Champ Overall Ewe Open

Krewson, Red,

Class Junior Ewe Lamb, Suffolk

Parsons, Blue

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Tunis

Bergsieker, Blue, Champion Tunis Ewe Open

Class - Market Lamb Class I, Open

Krewson, Red (2)

Meredith Hoeper, White, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Class - Market Lamb Class II, Open

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Open Market Lamb

Samantha Callahan, Red, Crest Ridge FFA Centerview, Reserve Champion Open Market Lambs

Hallee Gates, White, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Class - Market Lamb Class III, Open

Parsons, Blue

August Hoeper, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Bergsieker, White

CATEGORY: SHEEP

Class - Yearling ram (1 year and under 2)

Krewson, Blue,  Reserve Champion Crossbred Ram County

Class - Junior Ram Lamb

Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ram County and Reserve Overall Ram County

Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Hampshire

Parsons, Blue, Champion Hampshire Ram County and Champ Overall Ram County

Class - Yearling ewes (1 year and under 2)

Krewson, Blue, Reserve Champ Crossbred Ewe County

Class - Yearling Ewe, Hampshire

Parsons, Blue, Champ Hampshire Ewe County and Reserve Champ Overall Ewe County

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb

Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ewe - County and Champion Overall Ewe County

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Hampshire

Parsons, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe County

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Suffolk

Parsons, Blue, Champion Suffolk Ewe County

Class - Flock

Parsons, Blue

Class - Market Lamb Class I

Krewson, Blue (2), Jr. Showmanship

Meredith Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Class - Market Lamb Class II

Callahan, Blue, Reserve Champion Market Lamb County and Rate of Gain Champion

Gates, Blue

Brockhaus, Blue, County Rate of Gain Reserve and County Champion Market Lamb

Class - Market Lamb Class III

Parsons, Blue

August Hoeper, Blue, Rate of Gain Champion and Senior Showmanship

Class - Farm Bred and Raised

Parsons, Blue

