Youth compete in Sheep Show at Johnson County Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County youth answered the call early Thursday morning, July 11, for the Sheep Show at the Johnson County Fair.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their sheep.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
CATEGORY: OPEN LIVESTOCK
Class - Yearling Ram
Brock Krewson, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Reserve Crossbreed Ram - Open
Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Hampshire
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Hampshire Ram Open and Champion Overall Ram Open
Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Open
Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ram Open and Reserve Champion Overall Ram Open
Class - Yearling Ewe, Hampshire
Parsons Blue, Champion Hampshire Ewe Open and Reserve Champion Overall Ewe Open
Class - Yearling Ewe, Open
Krewson, Blue, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ewe Open
Class - Yearling Ewe, Tunis
Mason Bergsieker, Blue, Lafayette County Corder, Reserve Champion Tunis Ewe Open
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Hampshire
Parsons, Blue, Champion Hampshire Ewe Open and Reserve Overall Champion Ewe
Parsons, Red
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Open
Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ewe Open
Champ Overall Ewe Open
Krewson, Red,
Class Junior Ewe Lamb, Suffolk
Parsons, Blue
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Tunis
Bergsieker, Blue, Champion Tunis Ewe Open
Class - Market Lamb Class I, Open
Krewson, Red (2)
Meredith Hoeper, White, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Class - Market Lamb Class II, Open
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Open Market Lamb
Samantha Callahan, Red, Crest Ridge FFA Centerview, Reserve Champion Open Market Lambs
Hallee Gates, White, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Class - Market Lamb Class III, Open
Parsons, Blue
August Hoeper, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Bergsieker, White
CATEGORY: SHEEP
Class - Yearling ram (1 year and under 2)
Krewson, Blue, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ram County
Class - Junior Ram Lamb
Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ram County and Reserve Overall Ram County
Class - Junior Ram Lamb, Hampshire
Parsons, Blue, Champion Hampshire Ram County and Champ Overall Ram County
Class - Yearling ewes (1 year and under 2)
Krewson, Blue, Reserve Champ Crossbred Ewe County
Class - Yearling Ewe, Hampshire
Parsons, Blue, Champ Hampshire Ewe County and Reserve Champ Overall Ewe County
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb
Krewson, Blue, Champion Crossbred Ewe - County and Champion Overall Ewe County
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Hampshire
Parsons, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe County
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb, Suffolk
Parsons, Blue, Champion Suffolk Ewe County
Class - Flock
Parsons, Blue
Class - Market Lamb Class I
Krewson, Blue (2), Jr. Showmanship
Meredith Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Class - Market Lamb Class II
Callahan, Blue, Reserve Champion Market Lamb County and Rate of Gain Champion
Gates, Blue
Brockhaus, Blue, County Rate of Gain Reserve and County Champion Market Lamb
Class - Market Lamb Class III
Parsons, Blue
August Hoeper, Blue, Rate of Gain Champion and Senior Showmanship
Class - Farm Bred and Raised
Parsons, Blue
