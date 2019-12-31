The past year has been filled with triumphs and tragedies, celebrations and concerns, development and debate across our community. As your community newspaper, the Daily Star-Journal has chronicled these local events and issues as they have unfolded. As 2019 comes to a close and 2020 gets underway, we are going to revisit some of the stories that played out during the past 12 months. This is the second of four installments in our “2019 Year in Review.”
• Friday, Dec. 27, 2019: A look back at January to March;
• Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019: A look back at April to June;
• Friday, Jan. 3, 2020: A look back at July to September;
• Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020: A look back at October to December.
Stories included in this year in review are listed by the month in which they appeared in the newspaper. All of the stories listed here, and many more, can be found in the DSJ’s online archive at dailystarjournal.com and through the DSJ NOW app.
April
• Warrensburg Fire Chief Jim Kushner announced after 38 years of fighting fires, he would retire at the end of May.
• Battalion Chief Dale Parsons retired April 1 after more than 42 years as part of the Warrensburg Fire Department.
• February “was not a very good month” for Western Missouri Medical Center, Chief Financial Officer Dean Ohmart said. Ohmart told the WMMC board that inclement weather affected patient volume and caused clinics to close early on several days during the month, resulting in patient revenue coming in $2.7 million under budget.
• Less than 13% of Johnson County voters went to the polls on April 2 to elect candidates for city, school and special district offices and decide several tax issues. Voters approved Prop P to provide funding for the sheriff’s office and approved the lodging increase tax. Warrensburg voters elected Scott Holmberg and Nolan Brooks to the City Council and Morris Collins and Matthew Sergent to the Board of Education.
• Warrensburg Main Street welcomed a familiar face with former events coordinator Jill Purvis returning to the organization as the new executive director. Purvis, who assumed her new role on April 1, served as events coordinator from December 2012 to December 2016.
• Influenza hit late, but hard, in Johnson County this year, waiting until March to make its presence felt. Through most of the flu season, minimal cases were reported in the county, Ronda Davis, Public Health coordinator for Johnson County Community Health Services, said. Flu numbers peaked between March 10 and 16. As of March 29, a total of 655 influenza A cases had been confirmed in the county, and 52 cases of influenza B.
• Sheriff Scott Munterman announced “human error” was blamed for the escape of inmate Douglas Bradler on March 6 from the Justice Center. Bradler was caught shortly after his escape attempt.
• The seventh annual Breakfast Blast hosted by the Johnson County Board of Services Foundation on March 30 raised $9,176 to support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
• At the Warrensburg City Council’s April 10 meeting, the newly elected Nolan Brooks and Scott Holmberg were sworn in. Casey Lund was named mayor and Bryan Jacobs was named chairman pro tem.
• An activated explosive-detecting sensor at the LeMay Gate of Whiteman Air Force Base caused a portion of Highway 23 to close from about 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 10. Base information stated Security Forces Airmen secured the scene and closed the gate to ensure the safety of those in the area and the security of the installation. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded and inspected the vehicle involved in the sensor activation. No explosive material or devices were found.
• Old Drum Realty made a donation to the Warrensburg Police Department during the City Council meeting April 8. The $11,600 is part of a matching donation fundraiser for the purchase of a new police dog for the WPD. Old Drum Realty committed to matching donations made by the community up to $5,000. The rest was donated by the community.
• Sue Hook was elected to the Western Missouri Medical Center Hospital Board, while Darlene Buckstead and Kay Stauffer were elected to the county health board.
• Six Quilts of Valor were presented at the 2019 Quilts Among Friends Quilt Show on April 13.
• Rocky, a 3-year-old St. Bernard-heeler mix, was named the 2019 Old Drum ambassador on April 13 at the 2019 Old Drum Day, Dog’s Day Out Festival on the grounds of the historic Johnson County Courthouse.
• A Leeton resident filed a civil suit in Johnson County Circuit Court alleging a Sunflower Bank employee stole $2,000 from her and that the bank attempted to cover up the fraud and theft on behalf of the employee.
• At the request of owner David Ward, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources revoked a permit authorizing Valley Oaks Feeders LLC to operate a class 1B Confined Animal Feeding Operation on 400 acres at 1921 W. U.S. Highway 50, Lone Jack. Revocation of the permit, issued March 15, took effect immediately following a DNR site visit March 29 confirming the facility held fewer than 999 head of cattle in the confinement barns. The permit allowed the facility to house up to 6,999 cattle at the site. With fewer than 1,000 cattle on site, the facility does not have to have a permit to operate or comply with the CAFO regulations, but is still subject to water pollution control laws, a DNR spokesman said.
• A whole hog, pizza, lobster bisque soup, sandwiches, pancakes and ice cream were some of the offerings at the 18th annual Taste of Johnson County and Silent Auction on April 9 in the Multipurpose Building at UCM. Attendees could go table to table to pick up food from restaurants in Johnson County. The event also had a silent auction with items contributed from local businesses. Proceeds from the event were divided between the Warrensburg Police Department, the Johnson County United Way and the Teachers Warehouse.
• The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance grants to the cities of Holden and Leeton in Johnson County. The grants offer funding to hire an engineering consultant to develop a report that identifies the wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service and meet permit requirements.
• On April 18, construction began on a roundabout at the intersection of Business Highway 13, Hawthorne Boulevard and Northwest 21st Road.
• Roger J. Best took the oath of office April 18, officially becoming the 16th president of UCM.
• An innovative approach is underway in the Johnson County justice system to deal with substance abuse addicts and people with mental health issues who run afoul of the law. Participants in a Restorative Justice forum on April 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center focused on the change from punitive measures to treatment and rehabilitation to help people get their lives turned around. The forum was a presentation of UCM’s Lifelong Learning Program.
• A new therapy program for families affected by alcohol or drug addiction was made available to community members through a grant-funded program that provides free workshops to help in the journey to recovery, Recovery Loved Ones Valued & Empowered.
• The newly renamed Warrensburg Christian School hosted a groundbreaking for an expansion at its location at 612 E. Young St.
• Work on a fountain at Lions Lake was completed on Earth Day, April 22.
• On April 24, Warrensburg Main Street hosted its annual Spring Day of Caring.
• With the theme “States of Beauty” and tables decorated to represent all 50 states, the annual Secunda Salad Luncheon took place on April 23 at Northside Christian Church and saw about 550 diners.
• 2019 was a record year for Purse Palooza as the event saw about 260 people and raised close to $19,000 for the Children’s Memorial Garden at Nancy Anderson Park.
• On April 16, Morris Collins and Matthew Sergent were sworn in for the Warrensburg Board of Education.
• The seventh annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race and Walk April 6 raised more than $26,000. The annual race is organized by Dianne and Barry Whitworth in memory of their son who was killed in 2011. It supports various scholarships, donations, initiatives and activities throughout the year.
• Felony offenders leaving prison and returning to Johnson County have a team of people in place to help them make a successful transition back into the community. A Reentry Skills Building Program originally designed for Henry County was implemented in Johnson County, District 5 Probation and Parole Manager Lori Burk said. Kim Mills, unit supervisor in the Warrensburg Probation and Parole Office, developed and implemented the program when she was a probation officer in Henry County. The goal is to determine priority needs the day a person is released from prison, she said, and, if possible, “hook them up with referrals” within 24 to 48 hours.
• Western Missouri Medical Center recorded a $58,000 operating profit in March, in spite of patient revenue coming in $900,000 under budget.
• Unit MO-20052 at Knob Noster High School was selected as one of 376 units to receive the 2018-2019 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
May
• Consultants met with key leaders in Knob Noster to discuss plans for revitalizing the downtown area.
• The Warrensburg Crop Hunger Walk on April 27 raised more than $8,000 to provide disaster relief and alleviate food insecurity around the world and for the local community.
• Survival Adult Abuse Center hosted it final Girls Night Out on May 3. The 10th annual event featured Luke LoChiano, abuse survivor, as the keynote speaker. LoChiano spoke at Boys Night Out in 2018. He shared the story of a friend and previewed his upcoming sequel “Why I Only Borrow Happiness.” He originally published “Fresh Hell.” All proceeds of the books go to Survival. The books tell his story of surviving abuse and how other have as well.
• The Warrensburg Schools Foundation’s 2019 Major Saver discount card campaign raised $19,950 for the Warrensburg School District. Since 1999, more than $562,083 has been raised through Major Saver for the benefit of the school district.
• UCM President Roger Best conferred degrees on more than 2,000 graduating students during four spring commencement exercises May 10 and 11 in the Multipurpose Building on campus.
• Pictures, paintings and designs consumed the Warrensburg Community Center on May 4 and May 5 for the the 2019 Mid-Missouri Artists Spring Fine Arts Show. Sande Cromer received the People’s Choice Award for her entry “Never too Old to be Useful” from MMA President Rebecca Limback.
• A salute and a deep breath later, the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base had a new commander in 2019. Brig. Gen. John Nichols, 509th Bomb Wing commander, relinquished command May 9 to Col. Jeffrey Schreiner in a change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base.
• It was announced that a 60-unit housing complex focused on catering to military personnel and veterans would be built on a 10-acre tract in the Hawthorne Development just north of Warrensburg with construction scheduled to begin in early June. Greg Rodewald, acquisitions manager for Belmont Development Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said the Missouri Housing Development Commission would provide affordable housing tax credit funding for 45 of the units, which would be income-restricted, with 15 units to be market-rate units.
• U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, state and county elected officials and Recovery Court team members were among the crowd that assembled at the Johnson County Justice Center on May 13 to celebrate receipt of a $2 million federal grant for the Johnson County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court.
• Kori Day, 17, Warrensburg, qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Missouri Pageant.
• Six individuals, including a Warrensburg man, connected to a hacking group known to its members as “The Community” were charged in a 15-count indictment unsealed May 9 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced.
• Warrensburg High School graduated more than 200 seniors in 2019. Cody Bradfisch was the guest speaker at commencement.
• Harold Stewart II, city manager for the City of Warrensburg, received the credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
• JCAD conducted a SWOT analysis in May of 2019. A struggle to hire part-time personnel was listed as a weakness. Aging facilities, trucks and medical equipment were also cited as weaknesses. The district also needs more support vehicles and a limited instructor pool also made the weakness list. A long list of strengths includes strong leadership and financial stability, high-quality service, capital resources, meeting high clinical performance standards, adequate computer and internet service, low employee injury rate and good public and interagency relations. Lockard said opportunities exist to expand services and training programs. Threats include the potential for a growing older population to overburden the system and costs, he said, with expensive medical treatments to meet standards of care.
An increase in the minimum wage will require moving people up on the salary schedule each year, he said, which will impact the budget. Complexity and/or reduction in medical reimbursement, increased insurance costs, increased costs of medications, salary increases and worker injury and mental health issues also are seen as threats.
• Knob Noster Elementary completed a five-year goal of collecting more than 1 million pop tabs. The school presented the Ronald McDonald Houses in Kansas City with the tabs at an all-school assembly May 10.
• Crest Ridge High School graduated 41 seniors on May 17.
• A longtime UCM faculty member received the top honor awarded annually by Kappa Mu Epsilon national mathematics honor society. Rhonda McKee was presented with the George Mach Distinguished Service Award in April during the 2019 KME National Convention in Frostburg, Maryland.
• May 21 was the final day at the Daily Star-Journal for Staff Writer Sue Sterling. She served the paper and the community for more than 30 years. An open house was held in her honor.
• A tornado in Jefferson City caused the second weekend of the Missouri State High School track and field state meet (Classes 3 through 5) to move to Columbia and Washington.
• May 15 was the final day of the job for Warrensburg Police Department’s K-9 Sgt. Gunner. He had served on staff for seven years and to live with the family of his handler, Sgt. Adam Wade. The canine was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a disease that affects mobility and may eventually leave Gunner paralyzed.
• The Miss Missouri class of 2019 included Miss Heart of St. Louis Nisha Patel. She is the daughter of Navin and Sangita Patel of Warrensburg.
• Matthews-Crawford Post 131 Historian Alex Slocum was the master of ceremony as the American Legion hosted the St. Louis Caucus Centennial Celebration with an outdoors ceremony May 10 at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis.
• Phillip B. Bridgmon was selected to serve as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at UCM. Bridgmon’s hire was the result of a nationwide search that was conducted throughout the spring 2019 semester.
• UCM announced plans to halt services at one of its dining centers. With a new dining services contract approved with Sodexo effective July 1, 2019, UCM announced it would expand offerings, increase healthy choices and extend hours at two dining locations while ceasing dining operations in Fitzgerald Dining Hall effective for the fall 2019 semester. The university said it planned to focus its resources and any future enhancements on Westside Market at Todd Hall and Ellis Hall dining.
• Your Local Security named the UCM the safest college campus in Missouri.
• Shiloh Baptist Church searched for answers after reporting someone knocked down the church’s outdoor marquee. The sign had stood for more than 100 years.
• The Johnson County Fire Protection District and JCFPD Water Rescue Division executed a water rescue May 23 in the far northeast corner of Johnson County. Crews responded about 4:45 p.m. to the report of a subject on a vehicle after the vehicle was swept off of the roadway and into a flooded field in the area of Northeast 1075th Road and Northeast 1251st Road.
• Air Force Senior Master Sgt. John Glass retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for 26 years. Glass last served as the 13th Aircraft Maintenance unit superintendent with 509 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base.
• May 31 marked the final day on the job for Warrensburg Fire Chief Jim Kushner. A celebration was held in his honor on May 17.
• Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe highlighted the Missouri Veterans Home – Warrensburg Memorial Day service, while Col. (ret) Mark Talley was the guest speaker for the Memorial Day service at the Warrensburg American Legion.
June
• LEGO creations returned to Powell Gardens in the summer of 2019 as it hosted Sean Kenney’s exhibit “Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks.”
• The Western Missouri Medical Center Advanced Wound Center physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to celebrate the President’s Circle Award, which was given to the Advanced Wound Center in recognition of a Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence with outstanding performance.
• Kristie Brinkley, assistant director for Volunteer Services at UCM, was selected as the recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Staff Award.
•Out of nearly 600 high schools in Missouri, Knob Noster High School ranked in the top 3% in the state, coming in at number 14 for 2019. This ranking places Knob Noster High School among the top high schools in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best High Schools. Knob Noster High School’s overall ranking places it as the No. 1 rural high school in Missouri and the No. 1 small (non-magnet) high school in Missouri for 2019. The 2019 list ranks schools by six indicators of college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
• Dowe Quick, 1976 Holden High School graduate, was named the Holden School District’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni.
• Former Warrensburg Tigers Mason Janvrin and Kevin Hardin were selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft selected on day three. The Baltimore Orioles selected Janvrin in the 14th round, and the Brewers took Hardin in the 33rd.
• MFA Oil Company, a Big O Tires franchisee based in Columbia, acquired the Big O Tires store in Warrensburg on May 31.
• Ground was broken Thursday, June 6, at Garden Walk at Magnolia Ridge, in the Hawthorne Development north of Warrensburg.
• U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler met with veterans June 6 at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg. Her stop was in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
• As of May 22, the Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 began to take the dispatching services for the Knob Noster Police and Fire departments.
• Two American flags swayed in the wind June 7 atop of a pair of newly constructed tiny houses in the 300 block of North Mary Street in Holden. The tiny houses are part of the Veterans Village project.
• James “Jack” Horner, the 11th president of Central Missouri State University, now UCM, died at the age of 84 on May 26 in St. Louis. Horner served the university as president from 1979 to 1985.
• The 2019 Wings Over Whiteman Air and Space Show and Open House took place June 15 and 16.
• Warrensburg veteran Teresa Shane was named the VFW District 6 commander.
• The state dismissed without prejudice June 14 its case and related charges against Victor D. Sanders, 54, of Kingsville, in connection with the shooting death of Sanders’ brother, Michael S. Sanders, 57, of Odessa. “After reviewing the final autopsy report, toxicology lab results, final report and witness statements, there is sufficient evidence to show the homicide was done in self-defense,” states a press release from Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell.
• A week after a car crashed through a building at 604 N. Maguire St., tenants of the building were cleared to move back in.
• It was announced prices were on the rise for general-public riders of the OATS transit system in Warrensburg. Beginning July 1, general public rides increased to $2.50 each way for door-to-door services, a rise from the previous price point of $1.50 each way. The Old Drum bus fare remained $1.50.
• After 30 years of service, Lt. Tim Lowry retired from the Warrensburg Police Department and took a job as the director of the Central Missouri Police Academy.
• A severe thunderstorm caused power outages to 23% of Warrensburg on June 22. Interim Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said the storm was “pretty much statewide” and caused 40% of Johnson County to be without power, including all of Leeton. In Warrensburg, areas west of Creech Drive were without power from 11 p.m. until it was restored about 6 a.m. June 23.
• The Holden School Board of Education approved the sale of $4.5 million General Obligation Bond Issue to its Municipal Bond Underwriter, L.J. Hart & Company of St. Louis. These new money bonds were approved by approximately 72% of the voters during the April 2 election for the purpose of providing funds to construct, equip and furnish district-wide safety and security initiatives as well as upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and facility lighting.
• The City of Warrensburg hired Kerri Lewis as the new Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter manager.
