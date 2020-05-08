WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced which programs are canceled and which facilities will remain closed due to COVID-19.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we go through this ever-changing process,” a WPR press release states.
The press release states the following decisions, effective immediately, are based on several factors, including the CDC’s, State of Missouri, Johnson County Community Health Services and the City of Warrensburg’s protocols and guidelines involving public health, public building access, social distancing requirements and crowd limiting, as well as adequate staffing and training, financial impacts and the safety and health of all community members.
The Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, as well as all parks facilities, which include ballfields, playgrounds, shelters, bathrooms, benches/tables and the ABC Building, will all remain closed through May 31.
All Community Center All-Access Pass Memberships, as well as any related charges, have been paused and credit for lost time billed will be applied to all memberships.
In accordance with the State of Missouri and JCCHS support for the public to safely engage in certain outdoor activities, which may include exercising, walking, hiking, running, biking and fishing, WPR will keep all trails and grounds, tennis courts, the skate park, Lions Lake, Blind Boone Park and the Old Drum Dog Park open and accessible to the public, to the extent reasonably consistent with social distancing requirements.
“Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in finding a plan that would allow us to open the pools while implementing social distancing requirements and ensuring the safety of our patrons,” the press release states.
WPR Director Danielle Fesler presented various options to the board for the operation of the pools, but recommended they remain closed given the manpower needed to maintain sanitation and social distancing requirements.
The Warrensburg Park Board voted to have the Nassif Aquatic Center remain closed for the 2020 season at the Wednesday, May 6, Park Board meeting.
All baseball, softball, tee ball and Tiny T’s sports programs have been canceled for the 2020 summer season.
Summer Day Camp has been postponed until the middle of June.
The press release states staff will be in contact with those affected by postponements and/or cancellations of sports, events, activities and rentals, and more information will be released as soon as possible.
“We know how important our parks, pools, ballfields and facilities are to our community, and we appreciate your understanding and support as we go through this ever-changing process,” the press release states. “Please realize that we take these measures for the health and well-being of everyone, including the most vulnerable of our neighbors and community members.”
Information about COVID-19 can be found online at warrensburg-mo.com and at johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information.
